Man arrested for stealing car with kid inside in Marlow

Jonathan Sexton
Jonathan Sexton(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Stephens County after he tried to steal a car with a child inside.

On Tuesday night around 8 p.m., Marlow Police were called to a diner parking lot on North Broadway. There, the child’s mother said she had put her kid into a car seat when Jonathan Sexton jumped into the driver’s seat of the car and began to back up in the parking lot. The mother told police she started screaming that her child was in the car, and Sexton stopped and then got out of the car.

He walked away, but police were able to catch up to him near 2nd Street and arrest him.

Sexton confirmed the victim’s story with police, telling investigators he tried to take off with the car because he was stranded there and he is from Tulsa.

A bench warrant was issued for Sexton in Tulsa County in March for failure to appear on an assault and battery charge.

Sexton’s bond has been set at $75,000. A preliminary conference hearing is set for September 8.

