OSDH reports more than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Wednesday, the state reported 1,082 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began in the state to 463,152.

The State Department of Health also said there are 3,710 active cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have reached 18 in southwest Oklahoma, with two people in the ICU as a result. Preliminary data shows 259 people hospitalized, with 91 in the ICU statewide.

