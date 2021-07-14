Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSDH reports more than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Wednesday, the state reported 1,082 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began in the state to 463,152.

The State Department of Health also said there are 3,710 active cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have reached 18 in southwest Oklahoma, with two people in the ICU as a result. Preliminary data shows 259 people hospitalized, with 91 in the ICU statewide.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road
Vehicle explodes in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
Local health official discusses possible COVID-19 booster shot
Local health official discusses possible COVID-19 booster shot
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated