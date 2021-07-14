Randlett gives area community food donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Randlett Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Temple Food Pantry to get meals to area families.

The department handed out boxes of food to the community on July 14.

They said the food bank reached out to them after seeing that some families were unable to make the trip over to the pantry.

“The food bank is such a good organization,” Fire Chief Randy Green said. “The more they give out the more they receive every month. They said they weren’t seeing many families from the surrounding towns, so that’s why they’ve reached out the fire departments to try to organize something better and easier for the families to make it.”

This is the second time the department has worked with the food pantry to distribute food and has fed about 30 families.

