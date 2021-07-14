Southwestern Behavioral Health Center to host hiring reception

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Behavioral Health Center is set to host a hiring reception.

The center is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed counselors and other staff.

At the event, guests will get to meet with staff, tour the facility and even interview on the spot.

The event is set for Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwestern Behavioral Health Center at 1602 SW 82nd Street in Lawton.

