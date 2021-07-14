Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Southwestern Behavioral Health Center to host hiring reception

Southwestern Behavioral Health Center is hosting a hiring reception this week.
Southwestern Behavioral Health Center is hosting a hiring reception this week.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Behavioral Health Center is set to host a hiring reception.

The center is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed counselors and other staff.

At the event, guests will get to meet with staff, tour the facility and even interview on the spot.

The event is set for Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwestern Behavioral Health Center at 1602 SW 82nd Street in Lawton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road
Vehicle explodes in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted Fort Sill 101 at the Apache Casino Hotel...
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts Fort Sill 101
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
OSDH reports more than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma
Bryan Blacketer
Man arrested in Altus after running, hiding from police in home