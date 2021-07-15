Expert Connections
705 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 4,089 known active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 705 new cases of the Coronavirus across the state.

It follows a higher number on Wednesday of 1,082 new cases. Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye Wednesday urged people to get vaccinated as a result of the jump in numbers.

The new cases announced Thursday bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began in the state to 463,857. There are currently 4,089 known active cases in Oklahoma.

Six new deaths from the Coronavirus were also reported Thursday in Oklahoma, bringing the state’s provisional death count as reported by the CDC to 8,660.

