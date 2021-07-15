7News First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms each day leading up to Monday’s cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a ‘Marginal Risk’ (1/5) is in place for isolated strong-to-severe storms northwest of a Childress-Altus-Anadarko line. Storms will develop along an approaching trough west of Texoma, and spread from west to east late this evening. Lingering showers and storms are possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

On Friday, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out before noon with skies gradually becoming mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s, however high dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to range anywhere from 97-100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

An ample amount of moisture will remain in place over the weekend giving away to hit & miss showers and thunderstorms due to the heating of the day and mid-level disturbances that could move across Texoma.

There will be a 40-50% coverage for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday as a cold front slowly moves across the area. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out along the front. Eventually, the front will move far enough south late Tuesday afternoon and dry air will move into the region.

