Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Jonathan Sexton
Man arrested for stealing car with kid inside in Marlow

Latest News

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Oklahoma law-makers passed a bill allowing boards of education to adopt policies authorizing...
State lawmakers request action prohibiting vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements