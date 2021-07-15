First Alert Forecast | Thurs AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To kick off this Thursday morning it’s warm, muggy and breezy too! Temperatures for the morning commute will stay in the 70s. The biggest thing you’ll notice are the winds. Winds are sustained between 10 to 15mph with gusts as high as 25mph. Most of the morning and part of the afternoon will stay dry. Cloud cover will have a huge role in our temperatures come this afternoon. Right now I have many in the low 90s but depending on who sees more sunshine or cloud cover, some could easily only see the upper 80s!

By mid afternoon, instability will increase with day-time heating. There will be some inhibition working against storms firing up for the afternoon but the threat for showers and storms are still likely mainly after 4PM today. While all the ingredients for stronger storms are present, and the threat for scattered strong to severe storms are possible, it doesn’t look like a very organized threat. In the strongest storms, they are capable of producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Flash flooding is marginal for those north and east with rainfall values are approaching or exceeding 2 inches.

Hit or miss showers/ storms remain possible heading into Friday. For the morning commute tomorrow, morning thunderstorms seem to re-intensify as they move east. Keep the rain gear on stand-by but also keep in mind tomorrow won’t be a complete washout.

Saturday will stay partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Pop up showers are possible but the greater chance for precipitation will be on Sunday as another cold front moves in during the evening/ overnight hours. Sunday will stay in the low 90s but come Monday afternoon with more rain, clouds and the cooler air behind the front, it’ll top out in the mid to upper 80s!

Based on current trends, it appears rain showers and thunderstorms continues into most of the day on Monday and early Tuesday with lower chances late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below average temperatures and a relatively cool air pattern is also in store for us next week with day-time highs in the mid 80s. Morning lows will be more seasonally appropriate.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.