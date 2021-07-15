Governor Kevin Stitt announces Altus is first stop on 2021 cabinet tour

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and cabinet secretaries will visit Altus on July 22 as part of the annual cabinet tour to allow Oklahomans to hear from state leaders and discuss issues important to their communities.

The Altus visit will start at 9 a.m. with a public presentation by the governor and cabinet secretaries at the Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center on the Western Oklahoma State College campus. A reception will follow where Oklahomans can speak one-on-one with the governor and state leaders.

“I’m excited for people in Southwestern Oklahoma to meet and hear from my talented cabinet during our visit,” said Gov. Stitt. “I look forward to giving an update on all of the great things we’re doing to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”

Admission is free and open to the public.

