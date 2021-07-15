Expert Connections
Initial unemployment down, continued claims up in Oklahoma

For the file week ending July 3, the number of initial employment claims totaled 6,770, a decrease of 2,461.
For the file week ending July 3, the number of initial employment claims totaled 6,770, a decrease of 2,461.(OESC)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is reporting a decrease of initial unemployment claims in the state, while continued claims have gone up.

For the week ending July 3, the OESC said the number of initial employment claims totaled 6,770, a decrease of 2,461 from the previous week.

For the same week, the number of continued claims reached 36,109, up 1,395 from the previous week’s amount of 34,714.

