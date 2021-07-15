Kevin Stitt appoints new head of Real ID task force

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed former Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) Executive Director Jay Doyle to solving the state’s delivery of Real ID and driver’s licenses to Oklahomans. Doyle will transition from his position as head of OTC into a role reporting to the state’s Chief Operating Officer Steven Harpe within the coming weeks.

While the legislature and the Department of Public Safety have partnered to resolve the immediate backlog through mega-centers, Doyle and a different team will identify the challenges within the current process and establish a plan to provide an efficient and digital experience for Oklahomans to meet our state’s needs, according to documents.

“We know Oklahomans are frustrated by these delays and I am too,” Governor Stitt said. “We must fix the immediate issues with our driver’s license process and transform the system to better serve Oklahomans in the future. This is a complex task, and Jay Doyle is the right leader for this mission. I appreciate Senator Hall, Representative Kerbs and all our legislative partners for their work to solve this challenge.”

Doyle said he’s honored the governor and legislature have trusted him with finding a solution to this problem.

“I am ready for the challenge to help move Oklahoma forward,” he said.

