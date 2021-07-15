Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
Jonathan Sexton
Man arrested for stealing car with kid inside in Marlow
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
According to the city’s proposed resolution, on the day of trash pick-up, people would need to...
Lawton City Council tables new trash fees discussion for six months

Latest News

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Texas state line and State...
Construction to begin on I-44 near Oklahoma, Texas border in late July