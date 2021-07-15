LPD investigating shooting at NW apartment complex

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting at the Regency Apartments on Mission Village Blvd.

One ambulance left the scene “emergency status” and officers have established a crime scene around the area.

7News’ Dallas Payeton is on the scene and will work to gather more information about the situation.

You can count on us to bring you the latest.

