OBN arrest man in fake Oxycodone bust

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has gotten nearly $250,000 worth of counterfeit Oxycodone off the street as part of a recent bust.

Spokesman for the bureau Mark Woodward said Glenvert Lavell Jones, Jr. of Oklahoma City was arrested on July 7 on charges of distribution and trafficking of controlled substances.

Woodward said Jones was identified as a major supplier of the fake pills laced with Fentanyl after a 15 month investigation into nearly two-dozen deaths.

Woodward said Jones was arrested after he received and attempted to distribute a shipment of 7,900 Fentanyl pills. Those pills are worth nearly $250,000. He said agents also seized about 1,000 Percocet tablets and a firearm.

OBN has arrested nine people in connection to deaths from counterfeit Oxycodone pills since May 2020.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call OBN’s Anti-Heroin Task Force at 1-800-522-8031.

