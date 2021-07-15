Expert Connections
OBN arrest man in fake Oxycodone bust

7,900 Fentanyl pills worth nearly $250,000 are off the streets after a bust by the Oklahoma...
7,900 Fentanyl pills worth nearly $250,000 are off the streets after a bust by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.(Picasa | Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has gotten nearly $250,000 worth of counterfeit Oxycodone off the street as part of a recent bust.

Spokesman for the bureau Mark Woodward said Glenvert Lavell Jones, Jr. of Oklahoma City was arrested on July 7 on charges of distribution and trafficking of controlled substances.

Woodward said Jones was identified as a major supplier of the fake pills laced with Fentanyl after a 15 month investigation into nearly two-dozen deaths.

Woodward said Jones was arrested after he received and attempted to distribute a shipment of 7,900 Fentanyl pills. Those pills are worth nearly $250,000. He said agents also seized about 1,000 Percocet tablets and a firearm.

OBN has arrested nine people in connection to deaths from counterfeit Oxycodone pills since May 2020.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call OBN’s Anti-Heroin Task Force at 1-800-522-8031.

