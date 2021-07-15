Expert Connections
OESC begins to pay out Back to Work Incentive payments

(KXII)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The first payments for Oklahoma’s Back to Work Initiative were paid out Thursday.

The $1,200 payments were given to eligible applicants who were previously on unemployment.

Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said more than 90% of the applications for the Back to Work Initiative were not approved because they did not meet eligibility requirement to receive unemployment benefits one of the first two weeks in May, while others were denied due to blurry paystub photos or because information that was submitted did not match the applicants’ paystubs.

OESC officials said those whose applications were denied can reapply with clear photos of paystubs and with correct information to match their paystubs.

The agency is conducting manual reviews of each application.

They started distributing the money Thursday and will continue to do so to those who are eligible through September 4.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

