Oklahoma State Agriculture Secretary and Lawton Rotary meet at Hilton Inn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Secretary of Agriculture met with Lawton’s Rotary Club and agriculture producers on July 15 to discuss how the agriculture industry is doing.

Overall, the agriculture business has been booming in the state.

The secretary wanted to take directly with producers about changes and what’s in store for the days to come.

“There’s lots of positive things going on, 2020 was very challenging as it was for many different industries,” Oklahoma State Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur said. “But we’ve got a lot of producers that put together some out of the box ideas of how to navigate through some tricky situations. So Commodity prices are up, which is good, because we’re very diversified in the state of Oklahoma. So things are looking up so we hope to see some continued momentum. “

Secretary Arthur said that even in the face of many challenges, producers were able to guide the state into a year of growth, and led the way in several areas.

