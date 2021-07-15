Open Streets set to return to Lawton in October

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Open Streets event is coming back in October.

The 2021 “Bouncing Back” Open Streets event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 2. The health-based initiative will be on Southwest C Avenue and in the parking lot of Central Mall next to C Avenue.

The event will include 50 activity vendors, food trucks, vendors and more, as well as a kickball tournament.

Lawton-Fort Sill Open Streets Committee members are also organizing a community 5K to go along with the event, with details to be released on that later.

