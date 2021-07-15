Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
Jonathan Sexton
Man arrested for stealing car with kid inside in Marlow
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
According to the city’s proposed resolution, on the day of trash pick-up, people would need to...
Lawton City Council tables new trash fees discussion for six months

Latest News

OESC begins to pay out Back to Work Incentive payments
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
There are currently 4,089 known active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
705 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products