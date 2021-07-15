State lawmakers request action prohibiting vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of House members sent a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt on July 15, requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma healthcare workers. This comes in response to constituent concerns about healthcare institutions across Oklahoma requiring employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of continued employment.

“This issue requires the immediate attention of our state government,” Representative Sean Roberts, author of the letter, said. “These employees are the heroes that stood on the front line of the pandemic caring for those that had fallen ill to COVID-19. The quickest and most effective way to protect these workers is an executive order prohibiting these mandates.”

The letter states Oklahomans may have their paychecks used against them to make a medical decision and other measures were introduced but not signed into law.

Area lawmakers have not signed the letter to Governor Stitt.

