Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warrant out for Comanche County man

A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant for Errick Sheppard has been issued for intimidating a witness.

According to the Affidavit, Sheppard used finger-guns to mimic a handgun and pointed it at the victim before pointing it at his own head.

Sheppard was arrested in connection to a shooting at Lavish Lounge and according to documents the victim felt threatened and called the police.

Sheppard’s bond has been set at $50,000 for this case.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
The Lawton Police department is investigating an incident in which a 40-year-old man was...
Man sent to hospital after Monday night stabbing
A vehicle exploded in Lawton near Deyo and Woodlawn Road
Vehicle explodes in Lawton
Lawton trash pickup is delayed
Bulk waste pick-up delays in Lawton

Latest News

General manager of LATS, Ryan Landers, joins us in studio on July 14 to discuss meeting.
Lawton Area Transit System July 15 public meeting preview
Preliminary state test scores are in for local school districts throughout the area, after one...
Area superintendents on drop in test scores from last year
Comanche Academy is an option for parents who want their child to learn Indigenous curriculum.
Comanche Academy Charter School enrolling students in Lawton
The Randlett Volunteer fire department teams up with Temple Food Pantry to get meals to area...
Randlett gives area community food donations