Warrant out for Comanche County man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant for Errick Sheppard has been issued for intimidating a witness.

According to the Affidavit, Sheppard used finger-guns to mimic a handgun and pointed it at the victim before pointing it at his own head.

Sheppard was arrested in connection to a shooting at Lavish Lounge and according to documents the victim felt threatened and called the police.

Sheppard’s bond has been set at $50,000 for this case.

