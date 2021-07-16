Expert Connections
750 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

Currently there are 4,425 presumed active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 750 new cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed Friday in Oklahoma.

That follows 1,082 new cases Wednesday and 705 new cases Thursday.

The 7-day average of new cases is 561. There have been 464,607 cases across Oklahoma since the pandemic began. Currently there are 4,425 presumed active cases statewide.

Here’s the breakdown of active cases in southwest Oklahoma:

  • 223 in Comanche County
  • 33 in Grady County
  • 24 in Stephens County
  • 6 in Caddo County
  • 13 in Jackson County
  • 0 in Kiowa County
  • 1 in Tillman County
  • 1 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Cotton County
  • 5 in Greer County

Of the 223 active cases in Comanche County, 33 can be attributed to cities inside the county, meaning 190 can be on Fort Sill or other communities not listed on the OSDH website.

