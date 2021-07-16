750 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 750 new cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed Friday in Oklahoma.

That follows 1,082 new cases Wednesday and 705 new cases Thursday.

The 7-day average of new cases is 561. There have been 464,607 cases across Oklahoma since the pandemic began. Currently there are 4,425 presumed active cases statewide.

Here’s the breakdown of active cases in southwest Oklahoma:

223 in Comanche County

33 in Grady County

24 in Stephens County

6 in Caddo County

13 in Jackson County

0 in Kiowa County

1 in Tillman County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Cotton County

5 in Greer County

Of the 223 active cases in Comanche County, 33 can be attributed to cities inside the county, meaning 190 can be on Fort Sill or other communities not listed on the OSDH website.

