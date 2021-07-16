Expert Connections
Comanche County woman arrested three times for failure to appear in same case

Danyel Pueblo
Danyel Pueblo(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County woman has been arrested for the third time for failure to appear in court on charges stemming from 2016.

A bench warrant was issued in April of 2021 for Danyel Pueblo. She was wanted to appear in court in relation to charges of embezzlement and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, which she pleaded guilty to in 2017.

According to court documents, she previously had bench warrants issued for her in the same case in January 2019 and November 2020.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

