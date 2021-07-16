First Alert Forecast | Friday AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Showers and storms will continue to move through Texoma this morning before mostly clearing out this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny as the day goes on. Highs today will be in the low-90s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight and Saturday morning should be mostly quiet, though ample moisture and remain disturbances could allow for a couple showers to fire up. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 90s on Saturday. Due to the abundant moisture and high dew points this weekend, it will be really humid, causing heat index values this weekend to be in the triple digits.

Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday could see more showers and storms due to disturbances aloft and a possible MCV moving through.

Sunday will see rain chances slowly increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front from the north. This cold front will be slow moving across Oklahoma Sunday night, and we should see this cold front enter Texoma on Monday. On Monday morning we will start to see heavy showers and storms move south across Texoma as the cold front makes its way across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. This will most likely last throughout the day and night, and possibly into Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool off to the mid-upper 80s to start the workweek next week due to the cold front.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.