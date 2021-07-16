Former Lawton Firefighter battling illness at center of Boots & Badges Blood Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is happening this weekend at the Lawton Public Safety Facility and while you’re there, you’ll have the chance to help a former Lawton firefighter battling an illness.

Scott Preston is battling acute Leukemia and is in need of a possible bone marrow or stem cell transplant. So, to go along with this weekend’s blood drive, they’re also going to be doing a very simple test to potentially find a donor match.

There is always a need for blood, so donations are greatly appreciated this weekend. But a special emphasis is being put on bone marrow for Scott Preston.

“Captain Preston has been an amazing person in our community, to know him is to love him, he’s a great guy and why wouldn’t you want to help out the heroes that have always backed us up,” said Oklahoma Blood Institute Executive Director Christi Chambers.

“He’s a recent retiree, he was with our department for 24 years, almost 25 years and he’s greatly missed. For us, it’s an emphasis on helping one of our own, someone who gave so much back to his community and is truly the definition of leadership for the Lawton Fire Department,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Anthony Garibay.

If you want to find out if you’re a potential match, the process is easy.

“We’re going to have a table set up, you swab your mouth, not a brain probe, don’t worry just a swab of your mouth. You put it in a bag and we send it off to the national registry for bone marrow, which is called Be The Match. They basically just hold your data and if somebody comes up that they need a bone marrow transplant, they’ll contact you,” Chambers said.

For those in need of donations, volunteers are the only solution

“The only solution is somebody else’s bone marrow. We can’t go to the lab and create bone marrow, we can’t go to a lab and create blood platelets. It has to be a volunteer,” Chambers said.

The hope is for the Lawton community to come out and donate tomorrow, but if you’re unable to, the family of Scott Preston has a simple request

“What the Preston’s are asking, if the community can’t come out and don’t want to do the swab or donate, that’s completely fine. All they’re asking is maybe say a prayer for Captain Preston. Be thinking about him and just sending all those good vibes their way. They love this community. They’ve been in this community a very long time,” Garibay said.

The Boots and Badges event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Facility. When you’re there, you’ll be able to choose whether to donate for the boots, which is the fire department, or the badges, the police department.

In addition, if you say you’re donating on behalf of Scott Preston, Chambers says that is called credit to patient and will help the family pay for his medical bills.

