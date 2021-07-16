Expert Connections
Lawton Fire Department looking into early Friday morning fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to a house fire in the 300 block of NW 35th street. Crews got the call around 3:00 Friday morning.

When we arrived on scene damage could be seen all around the house. It’s not known at this time if anyone was hurt in the fire.

You can Count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more throughout the day.

