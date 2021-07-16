Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Eric Titus is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and is wanted for a shooting on SW J Avenue in January.
Police said Titus shot the victim multiple times.
Authorities have been looking for him since January 2021.
