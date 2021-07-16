Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.

Eric Titus is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and is wanted for a shooting on SW J Avenue in January.

Police said Titus shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities have been looking for him since January 2021.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.