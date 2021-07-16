Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting

Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.

Eric Titus is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and is wanted for a shooting on SW J Avenue in January.

Police said Titus shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities have been looking for him since January 2021.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Jonathan Sexton
Man arrested for stealing car with kid inside in Marlow

Latest News

Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting
Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.
Medical Examiner releases autopsy from February shooting
Oklahoma law-makers passed a bill allowing boards of education to adopt policies authorizing...
State lawmakers request action prohibiting vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex