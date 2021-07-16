Layout for upgrades at Lawton city hall approved

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The blueprints to make renovations to Lawton city hall in the future was approved by council members.

The renovations will cost between four and six million dollars.

The project was included in the PROPEL CIP initiative, that was approved by Lawton voters February 2020.

The blueprint shows the print shop being moved over from the annex and into a room on the first floor of city hall.

“Currently it’s used as a conference room and a library, and we’ll end up moving that stuff out and finally bring in the print shop,” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said. “It’s also important they’re on the ground floor because they have some very heavy equipment, and they have a lot of stuff being brought in.”

In the main lobby, they are looking to upgrade the elevators and replace damaged and missing ceiling tiles.

On the east side of the second floor, human resources will be relocated, and housing and community services will be moving in from the Owens center. Minor upgrades will be made to the city manager’s office as well.

“On the west side of the second floor, it’s still classrooms and still unfinished. So, they’re going to be completely renovating the second floor on the west side,” Rogalski said. “That’s basically going to be for I.T and G.I.S. They’re currently in the annex, and will be moving out and they’ll be basically taking primarily the west wing of the second floor.”

They will also be combining and expanding their smaller conference rooms into one large conference room on that side.

“Legal and human resources will be moving up to the east side of the third floor currently it’s completely unfinished, and we’ll be refinishing that and creating offices for the city attorney office and for human recourses office,” Rogalski said.

Finance will be moving from the annex building and into the west side of the third floor that is currently unfinished.

There’s minor work being done on the fourth floor.

“Within the fourth floor, there’s very little stuff and a lot of equipment on the fourth floor,” Rogalski said. “So, really what we’re doing is creating some storage space up there, so some of the flies and things we don’t need to get to very often we can store them up on the fourth floor.”

Since several departments are going to be moving over, they will be expanding the parking lot in front of city hall.

