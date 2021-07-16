Man arrested in Stephens County for impersonating an officer

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a public officer in Stephens County.

According to court documents, Matthew Brumley was hired by an electric company to do some work for them.

He arrived on the property on July 4 and looked around.

Investigators said he told a woman on the property that her grow operation was illegal in the state and showed her an identification card, indicating that he was with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The the woman said she couldn’t remember all of what was on the card because he pulled it back too fast.

Investigators said Brumley then told the woman if she paid him $4,500 that he could make the operation legal and keep the state off her property. After the woman said she didn’t have that amount of money, he told her he would do it for $2,500.

She told investigators he later came back with two other men and she gave him the money.

The woman told investigators that she was scared since Brumley had a gun on his right hip.

Brumley has been charged with false personation of public officer and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is set to have a preliminary hearing conference on September 1.

