Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested in Stephens County for impersonating an officer

Matthew Brumley
Matthew Brumley(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a public officer in Stephens County.

According to court documents, Matthew Brumley was hired by an electric company to do some work for them.

He arrived on the property on July 4 and looked around.

Investigators said he told a woman on the property that her grow operation was illegal in the state and showed her an identification card, indicating that he was with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The the woman said she couldn’t remember all of what was on the card because he pulled it back too fast.

Investigators said Brumley then told the woman if she paid him $4,500 that he could make the operation legal and keep the state off her property. After the woman said she didn’t have that amount of money, he told her he would do it for $2,500.

She told investigators he later came back with two other men and she gave him the money.

The woman told investigators that she was scared since Brumley had a gun on his right hip.

Brumley has been charged with false personation of public officer and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is set to have a preliminary hearing conference on September 1.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

H

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

Latest News

Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
Currently there are 4,425 presumed active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.
750 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, July 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 16th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, July 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 16th