Medical Examiner releases autopsy from February shooting
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have filed the autopsy for a February 2021 shooting in Comanche County.
Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.
The Medical Examiner’s office determined Hawk died due to a gunshot wound to the neck.
Authorities said Champion was helping a friend move out of a house and went back to get a bag when he ran into Hawk, who lived there.
It’s reported Champion claimed Hawk grabbed a brick, which is when he shot him.
He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
