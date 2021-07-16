Expert Connections
Medical Examiner releases autopsy from February shooting

Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.
Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have filed the autopsy for a February 2021 shooting in Comanche County.

Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined Hawk died due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities said Champion was helping a friend move out of a house and went back to get a bag when he ran into Hawk, who lived there.

It’s reported Champion claimed Hawk grabbed a brick, which is when he shot him.

He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

