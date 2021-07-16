Medical Examiner releases autopsy from February shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have filed the autopsy for a February 2021 shooting in Comanche County.

Joe Champion III is charged with second degree murder in the death of David Hawk.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined Hawk died due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities said Champion was helping a friend move out of a house and went back to get a bag when he ran into Hawk, who lived there.

It’s reported Champion claimed Hawk grabbed a brick, which is when he shot him.

He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

