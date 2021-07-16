Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medical Examiner’s report has been filed in the case against a man charged in connection to a Lawton shooting.
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April 2021.
According to his autopsy, Lawler’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Cooper is held on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first degree murder, use of a vehicle in firing a weapon and possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.
