Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medical Examiner’s report has been filed in the case against a man charged in connection to a Lawton shooting.

Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April 2021.

According to his autopsy, Lawler’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Cooper is held on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first degree murder, use of a vehicle in firing a weapon and possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.

