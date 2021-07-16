Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI meets to discuss sexual assault kits at the OSBI laboratory

(Source OSBI)
(Source OSBI)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Assistant Director of the Criminalistics Division hosted a news conference at 2 p.m. on July 16 to discuss the current state of testing sexual assault kits at the OSBI laboratory.

The press conference was streamed live on the OSBI Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances arrive over the weekend
The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is happening this weekend at the Lawton Public Safety Facility...
Former Lawton Firefighter battling illness at center of Boots & Badges Blood Drive
City of Lawton to renovate city hall.
Layout for upgrades at Lawton city hall approved
At the Lake with Lexie presents Lake Eufaula
Meteorologist Lexie visits Lake Eufaula