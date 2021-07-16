Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech.

That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date for approval in January. But approval can also come sooner.

There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the U.S.

All three vaccines currently being administered are allowed under the FDA’s emergency use authorization program.

Pfizer submitted its vaccine for approval for people ages 16 and over in May.

Moderna submitted an application for its vaccine last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

Latest News

Lawton police were called out to a crash on Cache Road Friday afternoon.
Roadway blocked after crash in Lawton
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles