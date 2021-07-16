Roadway blocked after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police were called out to a crash on Cache Road Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 at 34th and Cache Road.

Police on the scene said a black SUV was turning from 34th street to head west on Cache and was hit by a red SUV heading west on Cache.

The driver of the red SUV was checked by first responders out of precaution.

Lawton Police had to divert traffic to 34th Street on the north side of Cache Road as the roadway was blocked.

