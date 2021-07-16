Solid Waste Collections Area 2 will not be serviced July 16

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Solid Waste Collection (SWC) said bulky waste collection for Area 2, from Northwest 38th St to Northwest Fort Sill Blvd between West Gore Blvd and Northwest Rogers Lane, will not be completed July 16 and will resume at 7 a.m. July 19.

This is one of the largest areas of trash pickup for SWC.

For questions, contact Solid Waste Collection at 580-581-3428.

