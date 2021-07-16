Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stephens County man charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child

A Stephens County man faces charges after authorities said he propositioned a minor for sex...
A Stephens County man faces charges after authorities said he propositioned a minor for sex last week.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man faces charges after authorities said he propositioned a minor for sex last week.

Rodrick Harris Jr. is charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

According to an affidavit, Harris is accused of inviting a child to have sex with him and another woman.

When the woman found out what Harris did, she and the victim left the home.

When police questioned Harris, he said he did not remember anything that happened the night before, and said he had been drinking with a friend that night and woke up the next morning to pieces of furniture in his house broken, a hole in the wall and his phone missing.

He was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

Latest News

Lawton police release details on Regency Apartment shooting
Lawton police were called out to a crash on Cache Road Friday afternoon.
Roadway blocked after crash in Lawton
One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
Currently there are 4,425 presumed active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.
750 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma