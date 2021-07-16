Stephens County man charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man faces charges after authorities said he propositioned a minor for sex last week.

Rodrick Harris Jr. is charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

According to an affidavit, Harris is accused of inviting a child to have sex with him and another woman.

When the woman found out what Harris did, she and the victim left the home.

When police questioned Harris, he said he did not remember anything that happened the night before, and said he had been drinking with a friend that night and woke up the next morning to pieces of furniture in his house broken, a hole in the wall and his phone missing.

He was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

