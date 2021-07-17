7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances arrive over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Saturday, mostly sunny and hot with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. High humidity in place will allow for feels-like temperatures to range anywhere from 100-105°. A northwesterly flow aloft will allow a few disturbances to form off of the Rockies and approach Texoma during the evening hours. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, highs will top out in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures will be around 100°. Due to an ample amount of moisture in place along with the heating of the day, hit & miss showers and storms are possible.

A cold front will approach Texoma Monday morning, which will increase shower and thunderstorm coverage along and ahead of the frontal boundary. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out. Localized flooding will be the primary threat until the front has moved through.

