Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Shooting at Regency Apartments on July 15.
LPD investigates shooting at NW apartment complex
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is issued for intimidating a witness.
Warrant out for Comanche County man
Frank Cooper is accused of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garretts Landing apartments in April...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Garret’s Landing shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
FILE - In this July 21, 1963, file photo, Gloria Richardson, head of the Cambridge Nonviolent...
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few disturbances arrive over the weekend