Duncan holds annual World’s Largest Garage Sale

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan’s 36th annual “World’s Largest Garage Sale” is taking place this weekend.

The community wide garage sale featured people setting up stands and several local businesses having special deals.

Duncan resident Kim Butler has been participating in the World’s Largest Garage Sale for nearly 10 years. She said this year she saw thousands of people from all over come out and participate.

“Lots of people from out of town has come in. We’ve had people from Dallas, Fort Worth, I mean just everywhere. There was one couple that even came in from Missouri, they told us that they had planned their trip to New Mexico to specifically be here at this time so that they were coming through Oklahoma so that way they could be able to catch the Duncan garage sale. It is that big,” Butler said.

The garage sale continues on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.