Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan holds annual World’s Largest Garage Sale

By Audrey Goodson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan’s 36th annual “World’s Largest Garage Sale” is taking place this weekend.

The community wide garage sale featured people setting up stands and several local businesses having special deals.

Duncan resident Kim Butler has been participating in the World’s Largest Garage Sale for nearly 10 years. She said this year she saw thousands of people from all over come out and participate.

“Lots of people from out of town has come in. We’ve had people from Dallas, Fort Worth, I mean just everywhere. There was one couple that even came in from Missouri, they told us that they had planned their trip to New Mexico to specifically be here at this time so that they were coming through Oklahoma so that way they could be able to catch the Duncan garage sale. It is that big,” Butler said.

The garage sale continues on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

la nina
La Niña Watch issued for this Fall and Winter
Danyel Pueblo
Comanche County woman arrested three times for failure to appear in same case
Lawton police release details on Regency Apartment shooting
Lawton police arrest man who was wanted in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.
Lawton police arrest man in connection to shooting
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is happening this weekend at the Lawton Public Safety Facility...
Former Lawton Firefighter battling illness at center of Boots & Badges Blood Drive
The streets in downtown Lawton were full of families having fun at a previous Open Streets event.
Open Streets set to return to Lawton in October
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Noodling family traditions
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Noodling family traditions
A viral video showing hundreds of fish floating next to the dam at Lake Ellsworth has caused...
Tons of dead fish spotted at southwest Oklahoma lake