First Alert Forecast (7/17AM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Throughout the day expect temperatures to rise into the mid-to-upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph will keep us feeling warmer throughout the day. Heat indices will range between 100-105° across Texoma so make sure you are staying hydrated if you have any outdoor plans. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out across our area but plan for a mostly dry day.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in the afternoon/evening hours due to ample amount of moisture in place. Highs will top out in the low 90s with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Monday morning, a cold front will approach Texoma, bringing unseasonably cooler temperatures and increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the frontal boundary. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm. Localized flooding will be the main concern as this front moves across our area.

By the end of next week, temperatures will warm back up into the low 90s!

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

