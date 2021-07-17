First Alert Forecast: 7News: Scattered-to-isolated showers into the overnight hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms across Texoma. Rain chances will decrease as we head into the early morning hours on Sunday. Some showers could be strong-to-severe. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will see on/off showers and storms through the afternoon hours. with partly cloudy skies. It will be another hot and humid day like today, with highs in the mid-90s. Another round of potentially strong showers and storms will move in after midnight on Monday ahead of the southerly-moving cold front to our north.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Monday, with rain chances everyday next week, but those chances significantly decrease after Tuesday. Highs to start the workweek will be in the upper 80s, but will warm back up to the mid-90s by next weekend.

