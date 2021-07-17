Expert Connections
Lawton police investigate gunshots near Lavish Lounge

Crime scene tape was up by the Lavish Lounge in Lawton, following reported gunshots early this morning.(KSWO)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Crime scene tape was up by the Lavish Lounge in Lawton, following reported gunshots early Saturday morning.

That happened around 4AM Saturday near 11th and park.

Police were still out there at 5:30AM.

At this time, there have been no reported victims.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7 News to keep you updated if anything changes.

