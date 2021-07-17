Lawton police investigate gunshots near Lavish Lounge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Crime scene tape was up by the Lavish Lounge in Lawton, following reported gunshots early Saturday morning.

That happened around 4AM Saturday near 11th and park.

Police were still out there at 5:30AM.

At this time, there have been no reported victims.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7 News to keep you updated if anything changes.

