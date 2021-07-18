Expert Connections
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation

Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday morning.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a deadly crash involving four cars that happened Sunday morning.

It happened in the intersection of NW 67th and NW Cache Road at around 2 a.m. according to police.

At least one person was killed in the crash while Lawton police said others involved were medically released.

Lawton police said it caused severe property damage, which can be seen by the downed traffic light.

Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the scene, which is currently taped off. They’re asking people to avoid the area of NW 67th and NW Cache until further notice.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

