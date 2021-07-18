Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (5:30PM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid-to-low 70s with east winds turning northeast at 5 to 10 mph. There is still a chance to see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across Texoma tonight and into the early hours on Monday. Strong winds, small hail, and flooding continue to be the main hazards.

Tomorrow, isolated showers and storms continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s. Winds out of the northeast will keep us cool at 5-10 mph.

After Tuesday, rain chances will significantly decrease as we go through the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s at the start of your workweek until Wednesday but will warm back up into the mid-90s by next weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Next week continues to look very warm with highs in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Have a great night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

