First Alert Forecast (7/18AM)

A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Today will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid-90s. Partly cloudy skies with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Throughout the day we will see on and off showers and storms with higher chances late this evening. Flooding will continue to be a concern with seeing any storms across Texoma.

The next round of potentially strong showers and storms will move into our area after midnight on Monday as this cold front makes its way further south. Showers and storms will continue throughout Monday, maintaining rain chances everyday next week.

After Tuesday, those rain chances will significantly decrease. To start you workweek, highs will be in the upper 80s, but will warm back up into the mid-90s by next weekend.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

