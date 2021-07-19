Expert Connections
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.(Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 66-year-old man was killed by a dog after climbing into a house in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, whose identity has not been released, climbed into the window of a home in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m.

Police say he was possibly attacked by a dog inside the home.

WVUE reported that the victim was discovered by residents and pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.

Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive with wounds to both arms.

The family’s small pitbull was found inside with blood on his body.

The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) took custody of the dog.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

