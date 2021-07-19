Arts Explosion camp sparks creativity in Duncan youth

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For the last 30 years, Arts Explosion camp has been a way for Duncan youth to learn from local artists.

This year’s focus is re purposing, teaching kindergarten through 12th grade students how to make artwork out of recycled items.

“And some of the class projects that they’re working on is metal art, in this class in particular is a tissue paper type thing where they’re recreating a canvas from Georgia O’Keeffe artist,” Director Darcy Reeves said. “We have some fun projects where they recycle and re purpose magazines and creating weaving bowls, and another class we’re also re purposing paintbrushes where there are three dimensional faces put on paintbrushes.”

Students said this camp gives them new ways to use their imagination and get creative.

“The fact that we get to like, express ourselves in different ways with art, and we’re also learning a whole bunch of different ways to do art. Like, this one that we just did, it was metal carving I’m pretty sure, we had a piece of metal and we just did something to it. It’s a way you can express yourself through different tools,” camper Isabella Ellis said.

Reeves said Arts Explosion inspires many students to have an interest in artwork after camp is over.

“This kind of builds up their interest in artwork so we see a lot of these kids taking art classes in the school system. So that’s a great win for our local kids here.”

The camp will continue through Friday.

