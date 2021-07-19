Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Arts Explosion camp sparks creativity in Duncan youth

By Audrey Goodson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For the last 30 years, Arts Explosion camp has been a way for Duncan youth to learn from local artists.

This year’s focus is re purposing, teaching kindergarten through 12th grade students how to make artwork out of recycled items.

“And some of the class projects that they’re working on is metal art, in this class in particular is a tissue paper type thing where they’re recreating a canvas from Georgia O’Keeffe artist,” Director Darcy Reeves said. “We have some fun projects where they recycle and re purpose magazines and creating weaving bowls, and another class we’re also re purposing paintbrushes where there are three dimensional faces put on paintbrushes.”

Students said this camp gives them new ways to use their imagination and get creative.

“The fact that we get to like, express ourselves in different ways with art, and we’re also learning a whole bunch of different ways to do art. Like, this one that we just did, it was metal carving I’m pretty sure, we had a piece of metal and we just did something to it. It’s a way you can express yourself through different tools,” camper Isabella Ellis said.

Reeves said Arts Explosion inspires many students to have an interest in artwork after camp is over.

“This kind of builds up their interest in artwork so we see a lot of these kids taking art classes in the school system. So that’s a great win for our local kids here.”

The camp will continue through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Shooting reported in west Lawton; LPD investigating
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million
A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
First Alert Forecast (7/18AM)

Latest News

The Stephens County Sheriff Department is looking to purchase new body cameras for deputies.
Stephens County Sheriff Department working to upgrade equipment
Corporal Aaron Gray received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year this weekend.
Corporal with Fletcher Police Department receives statewide honor
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 19th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Monday, July 19th
On May 31, Taos Rowan’s family received the news that no one wants to hear- your child has...
Sterling community raises $40,000 for 2-year-old with leukemia