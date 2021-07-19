Comanche County Courthouse will host blood drive next week
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will be hosting a blood drive with the Blood Mobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27.
Donors will receive a t-shirt and their choice of tickets to the Science Museum, Frontier City and Safari Joe’s H2O.
Appointments are available and can be made at 580-355-0535, but walk-ins are welcome.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.