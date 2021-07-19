Comanche County Courthouse will host blood drive next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will be hosting a blood drive with the Blood Mobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27.

Donors will receive a t-shirt and their choice of tickets to the Science Museum, Frontier City and Safari Joe’s H2O.

Appointments are available and can be made at 580-355-0535, but walk-ins are welcome.

