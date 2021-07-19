Corporal with Fletcher Police Department receives statewide honor

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A member of the Fletcher Police Department was honored with the title of Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

On Saturday, July 17, Corporal Aaron Gray received the honor for the State of Oklahoma by the Department of Oklahoma American Legion.

Earlier this year, Gray saved an unconscious one-year-old who was not breathing.

The Fletcher Police Department said in a statement: “Corporal Gray’s strong work ethic, patience, affable demeanor and heroic poise under high stress situations have made him a constant favorite among the citizens he serves.”

Corporal Gray is the first officer in the Fletcher Police Department’s history to receive the award.

