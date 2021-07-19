Duncan begins construction on East Walnut

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will have construction going on for the next several days, weather permitting, at the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North D Street.

The Intersection will be closed for approximately six days to begin construction on a Sanity Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times, although the city said alternate routes will need to be used.

The City of Duncan has asked drivers to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

