Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan begins construction on East Walnut

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will have construction going on for the next several days, weather permitting, at the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North D Street.

The Intersection will be closed for approximately six days to begin construction on a Sanity Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times, although the city said alternate routes will need to be used.

The City of Duncan has asked drivers to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million
A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
First Alert Forecast (7/18AM)
Danyel Pueblo
Comanche County woman arrested three times for failure to appear in same case
On May 31, Taos Rowan’s family received the news that no one wants to hear- your child has...
Sterling community raises $40,000 for 2-year-old with leukemia

Latest News

David Thomas receives the Outstanding District Attorney of the Year Award by the Oklahoma...
District Attorney of the Year Award presented to local DA
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Shooting reported in west Lawton; LPD investigating
The Comanche County Courthouse will be hosting a blood drive with the Blood Mobile.
Comanche County Courthouse will host blood drive next week
Isolated showers are possible this evening but not for everyone
First Alert 7 Forecast
The Lawton junior police academy started Monday.
Lawton junior citizens police academy underway