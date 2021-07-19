Expert Connections
Duncan man accused of indecent exposure from pickup truck

Jeffrey Charles Dillon in a photo from the Department of Corrections from 2015.
Jeffrey Charles Dillon in a photo from the Department of Corrections from 2015.(Department of Corrections)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Stephens County is behind bars, accused of exposing himself to people from a truck bed.

According to an affidavit, Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out July 17 to County Road 1740 and County Road 2790 after witnesses reported seeing a naked man in a truck bed. One witness said their 11-year-old child even saw him. Deputies didn’t find the truck at the location, but were able to track it down to a home in Duncan.

There, they found Jeffrey Charles Dillon, who investigators said was naked when a deputy arrived at the home.

Dillon told investigators he and his girlfriend, who owned the truck, had gotten into a fight and she poured gasoline on him, but the deputy said Dillon didn’t smell of gasoline.

Dillon’s bond has been set at $75,000 and his preliminary hearing conference is set for September 1.

